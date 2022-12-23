Vigil@nce - Node.js xmldom: prototype pollution via copy(), analyzed on 18/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can alter the JavaScript code of Node.js xmldom, via copy(), in order to change the software behavior.
