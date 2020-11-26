Vigil@nce - Node.js xml-crypto: bypassing signature check
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make Node.js xml-crypto accept a message authentication code instead of a signature, in order to escalate his privileges.
