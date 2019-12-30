Vigil@nce - Node.js type-graphql: information disclosure via Error Message Resolver Source Code
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Error Message Resolver Source Code of Node.js type-graphql, in order to obtain sensitive information.
