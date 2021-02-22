Vigil@nce - Node.js ts-process-promises: code execution via Command Injection

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Command Injection of Node.js ts-process-promises, in order to run code.

