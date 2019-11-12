Vigil@nce - Node.js strapi: privilege escalation via Password Reset

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Password Reset of Node.js strapi, in order to escalate his privileges.

