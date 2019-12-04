Vigil@nce - Node.js strapi: privilege escalation via Command Injection

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Command Injection of Node.js strapi, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...