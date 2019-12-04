Vigil@nce - Node.js strapi: privilege escalation via Command Injection
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Command Injection of Node.js strapi, in order to escalate his privileges.
