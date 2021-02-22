Vigil@nce - Node.js socket.io: information disclosure via CORS Misconfiguration
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CORS Misconfiguration of Node.js socket.io, in order to obtain sensitive information.
