Vigil@nce - Node.js socket.io: information disclosure via CORS Misconfiguration

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CORS Misconfiguration of Node.js socket.io, in order to obtain sensitive information.

