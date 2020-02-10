Vigil@nce - Node.js set-value: privilege escalation via Prototype Pollution

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js set-value, in order to escalate his privileges.

