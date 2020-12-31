Vigil@nce - Node.js parse-server: privilege escalation via Plain Text Password
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Plain Text Password of Node.js parse-server, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter