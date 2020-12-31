Vigil@nce - Node.js parse-server: privilege escalation via Plain Text Password

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Plain Text Password of Node.js parse-server, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...