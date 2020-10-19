Vigil@nce - Node.js npm-user-validate: overload via Regular Expression
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via Regular Expression of Node.js npm-user-validate, in order to trigger a denial of service.
