Vigil@nce - Node.js madge: code execution via Custom Graphviz Path
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Custom Graphviz Path of Node.js madge, in order to run code.
