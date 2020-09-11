Vigil@nce - Node.js lemonldap-ng-handler: privilege escalation via URL Encodings
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via URL Encodings of Node.js lemonldap-ng-handler, in order to escalate his privileges.
