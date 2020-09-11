Vigil@nce - Node.js lemonldap-ng-handler: privilege escalation via URL Encodings

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data flow.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via URL Encodings of Node.js lemonldap-ng-handler, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

