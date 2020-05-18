Vigil@nce - Node.js kerberos: executing DLL code
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Node.js kerberos, in order to execute code.
