Vigil@nce - Node.js jsrsasign: spoofing via Cryptographic Signature

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via Cryptographic Signature of Node.js jsrsasign, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

