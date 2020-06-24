Vigil@nce - Node.js jsrsasign: spoofing via Cryptographic Signature
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data via Cryptographic Signature of Node.js jsrsasign, in order to deceive the victim.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
