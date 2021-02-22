Vigil@nce - Node.js jointjs: read-write access via Prototype Pollution
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js jointjs, in order to read or alter data.
