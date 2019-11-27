Vigil@nce - Node.js iobroker.admin: directory traversal
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of Node.js iobroker.admin, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter