Vigil@nce - Node.js ini: privilege escalation via Prototype Pollution
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Nodejs Modules not comprehensive, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js ini, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
