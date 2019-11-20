Vigil@nce - Node.js handlebars: two vulnerabilities
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Node.js handlebars.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter