Vigil@nce - Node.js handlebars: code execution via Lookup Helper

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Lookup Helper of Node.js handlebars, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...