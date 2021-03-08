Vigil@nce - Node.js elliptic: information disclosure via Secp256k1 Implementation

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Secp256k1 Implementation of Node.js elliptic, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

