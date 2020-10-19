Vigil@nce - Node.js dot-prop: read-write access via Prototype Pollution
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js dot-prop, in order to read or alter data.
