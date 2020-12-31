Vigil@nce - Node.js date-and-time: denial of service via Regular Expression
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Regular Expression of Node.js date-and-time, in order to trigger a denial of service.
