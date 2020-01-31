Vigil@nce - Node.js cordova-plugin-inappbrowser: privilege escalation via gap-iab URI

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via gap-iab URI of Node.js cordova-plugin-inappbrowser, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

