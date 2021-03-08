Vigil@nce - Node.js botframework-connector: privilege escalation via Improper Authentication

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Improper Authentication of Node.js botframework-connector, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...