Vigil@nce - Node.js botframework-connector: privilege escalation via Improper Authentication
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Improper Authentication of Node.js botframework-connector, in order to escalate his privileges.
