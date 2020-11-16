Vigil@nce - Node Core: denial of service via Numerous DNS Responses

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Nodejs Core, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Numerous DNS Responses of Node Core, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...