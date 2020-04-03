Vigil@nce - Nexus Repository Manager: privilege escalation via Configuration Change
June 2020
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Configuration Change of Nexus Repository Manager, in order to escalate his privileges.
