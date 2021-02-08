Vigil@nce - Nextcloud Server: three vulnerabilities
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Nextcloud Server.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
