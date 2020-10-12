Vigil@nce - Nextcloud Server: privilege escalation via Reshare

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Reshare of Nextcloud Server, in order to escalate his privileges.

