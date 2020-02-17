Vigil@nce - Nextcloud Server: information disclosure via Lookup Server
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Lookup Server of Nextcloud Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.
