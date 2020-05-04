Vigil@nce - Netty: overload via ZlibDecoders

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RSA Authentication Manager.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload via ZlibDecoders of Netty, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...