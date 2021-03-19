Vigil@nce - Netty: information disclosure via Content-Length Header

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, WildFly.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Content-Length Header of Netty, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...