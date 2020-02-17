Vigil@nce - Netty: information disclosure via HttpObjectDecoder.java HTTP Header Injection
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO, RSA Authentication Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HttpObjectDecoder.java HTTP Header Injection of Netty, in order to obtain sensitive information.
