Vigil@nce - NetBSD: read-write access via SIOCGATHDIAG SIOCSIFDESCR SIOCGUMBINFO

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: NetBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via SIOCGATHDIAG SIOCSIFDESCR SIOCGUMBINFO of NetBSD, in order to read or alter data.

