Vigil@nce - NetBSD: privilege escalation via Filemon Module
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: NetBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Filemon Module of NetBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.
