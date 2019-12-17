Vigil@nce - NetBSD: privilege escalation via Filemon Module

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: NetBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Filemon Module of NetBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.

