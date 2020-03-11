Vigil@nce - NetBSD: denial of service via ICMPv6

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: NetBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious ICMPv6 packets to NetBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.

