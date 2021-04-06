Vigil@nce - Nessus: privilege escalation via File Upload

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nessus.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via File Upload of Nessus, in order to escalate his privileges.

