Vigil@nce - Nagios NRPE: buffer overflow via Small Negative Number
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Small Negative Number of Nagios NRPE, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
