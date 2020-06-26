Vigil@nce - NVIDIA Graphics Drivers: code execution via IPC
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via IPC of NVIDIA Graphics Drivers, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter