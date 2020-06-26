Vigil@nce - NVIDIA Graphics Drivers: code execution via IPC

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via IPC of NVIDIA Graphics Drivers, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

