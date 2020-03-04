Vigil@nce - NTP.org: three vulnerabilities
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD, Meinberg NTP Server, Data ONTAP 7-Mode, NTP.org.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of NTP.org.
