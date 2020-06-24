Vigil@nce - NTP.org: memory leak via Ntp.keys CMAC Algorithm
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Meinberg NTP Server, NTP.org, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via Ntp.keys CMAC Algorithm of NTP.org, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter