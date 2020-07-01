Vigil@nce - NTP: denial of service via Broadcast Server Synchronization

September 2020

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Meinberg NTP Server, NTP.org, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Broadcast Server Synchronization of NTP, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

