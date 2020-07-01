Vigil@nce - NTP: denial of service via Broadcast Server Synchronization
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Meinberg NTP Server, NTP.org, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Broadcast Server Synchronization of NTP, in order to trigger a denial of service.
