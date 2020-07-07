Vigil@nce - NASM: out-of-bounds memory reading via x86/regflags.c

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via x86/regflags.c of NASM, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

