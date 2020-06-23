Vigil@nce - Mutt: information disclosure via Connection After Expired Reject
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Connection After Expired Reject of Mutt, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter