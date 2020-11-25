Vigil@nce - Mutt: disabling TLS

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force Mutt to no use TLS with an IMAP server.

