Vigil@nce - Mutt: disabling TLS
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force Mutt to no use TLS with an IMAP server.
