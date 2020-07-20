Vigil@nce - Mumble: information disclosure via OCB2 Encryption
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via OCB2 encryption of Mumble, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via OCB2 Encryption of Mumble, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter