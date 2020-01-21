Vigil@nce - Mozilla NSS: information disclosure via HelloRetryRequest Lower Protocol Negotiation

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Firefox, NSS, Thunderbird, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HelloRetryRequest Lower Protocol Negotiation of Mozilla NSS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

