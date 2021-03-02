Vigil@nce - MongoDB Server: denial of service via UUID Explain
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MongoDB Server.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via UUID Explain of MongoDB Server, in order to trigger a denial of service.
