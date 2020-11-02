Vigil@nce - Mitel MiVoice 6x00: privilege escalation via Bluetooth Pairing

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: MiVoice 6*00 Phone.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Bluetooth Pairing of Mitel MiVoice 6x00, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...