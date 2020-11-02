Vigil@nce - Mitel MiVoice 6x00: privilege escalation via Bluetooth Pairing
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MiVoice 6*00 Phone.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Bluetooth Pairing of Mitel MiVoice 6x00, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
