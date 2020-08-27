Vigil@nce - Mitel MiVoice 6800/6900: information disclosure via Failed Login Attempts
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MiVoice 6*00 Phone.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via Failed Login Attempts of Mitel MiVoice 6800/6900, in order to obtain sensitive information.
