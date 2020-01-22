Vigil@nce - Mitel 6970: code execution via Port Configuration Power On

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Mitel Phone.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Port Configuration Power On of Mitel 6970, in order to run code.

